MFG Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

MFG Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,989 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $2,395,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 109,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

