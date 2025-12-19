MFG Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,897 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

MFG Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,841,000 after acquiring an additional 307,109 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 419,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 44,920 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $78.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

