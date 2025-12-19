TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.07 on January 9th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 132.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

Insider Transactions at TCW Strategic Income Fund

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Director Robert Gerald Rooney purchased 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $38,947.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,065. This represents a 62.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $101,023. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JP Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,213,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 170,288 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 21.2% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,670,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 467,821 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $370,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

