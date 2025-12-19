Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0491 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Shares of BATS VAMO opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.33. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $32.72.

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

