Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0491 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.
Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS VAMO opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.33. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $32.72.
About Cambria Value and Momentum ETF
