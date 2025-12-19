Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF (NSCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF (NASDAQ:NSCR – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5959 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 192.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 35.5% increase from Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.44.

Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:NSCR opened at $31.01 on Friday. Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF (NASDAQ:NSCR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Sustainable Core ETF (NSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. NCSR is actively managed, aiming for favorable long-term total returns by investing in large-cap US companies deemed sustainable according to an ESG factor model. NSCR was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

