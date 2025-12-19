Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

