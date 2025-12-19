Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,895 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Corning by 23.6% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Corning by 638.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 472,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,008.75. The trade was a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 156,135 shares of company stock worth $14,088,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.8%

Corning stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $96.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.