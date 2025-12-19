Gainplan LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,458 shares during the period. QXO makes up 1.7% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in QXO by 258.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in QXO by 1,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in QXO during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. QXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. QXO had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. QXO’s revenue was up 20726.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QXO shares. Loop Capital began coverage on QXO in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised shares of QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $28.00 price target on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QXO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

