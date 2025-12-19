409,781 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 409,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for 2.6% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,444,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after buying an additional 409,080 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 478,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 913,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 291,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.1069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

