Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Buys New Position in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 217,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,000. BitMine Immersion Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $363,000.

NYSEAMERICAN BMNR opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion and a PE ratio of -64.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $15.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a net margin of 5,719.06% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.0%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMNR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc is based in ATLANTA, GA.

