Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 309.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $35.12.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

