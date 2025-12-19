Systrade AG Acquires New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Systrade AG purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,405,000. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 25.4% of Systrade AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,283 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $8,311,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $4,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $62.94 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,548.80. The trade was a 4.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,576. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 134,972 shares of company stock worth $8,963,295 in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.