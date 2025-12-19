Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.33, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 23.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Innovative Solutions and Support’s conference call:

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 45% year-over-year to $22.2 million and full-year revenue reached $84 million , with Q4 net income of $7.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA up 71% year-over-year, reflecting strong operating performance.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 45% year-over-year to and full-year revenue reached , with Q4 net income of $7.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA up 71% year-over-year, reflecting strong operating performance. The company completed integration of the F-16 program into its Exton facility, has resumed Digital Flight Control Computer production, plans recertification for the Programmable Display Generator, and will begin insourcing subassemblies in 2026 to drive more consistent margins on that platform.

The company completed integration of the F-16 program into its Exton facility, has resumed Digital Flight Control Computer production, plans recertification for the Programmable Display Generator, and will begin insourcing subassemblies in 2026 to drive more consistent margins on that platform. Significant product and R&D progress: the UMS-2 autonomous-capable platform completed test flights with a June 2026 delivery to Pilatus, and the new Liberty Flight Deck was unveiled (targeting 2027 aftermarket certification and OEM timelines into 2029–2031), supported by +50% engineering headcount growth and internal AI development tools.

Significant product and R&D progress: the UMS-2 autonomous-capable platform completed test flights with a June 2026 delivery to Pilatus, and the new was unveiled (targeting 2027 aftermarket certification and OEM timelines into 2029–2031), supported by +50% engineering headcount growth and internal AI development tools. Balance sheet and liquidity strengthened via a new five-year $100 million committed credit facility (with an accordion to $125 million), ending the quarter with modest leverage (~0.9x) and roughly $77.7 million of cash plus available capacity to fund organic growth and acquisitions.

Balance sheet and liquidity strengthened via a new five-year committed credit facility (with an accordion to $125 million), ending the quarter with modest leverage (~0.9x) and roughly $77.7 million of cash plus available capacity to fund organic growth and acquisitions. Management cautioned margins and near-term growth can be volatile from quarter-to-quarter due to revenue mix (Q4 gross margin was an elevated 63% vs. an expected mid-40% run-rate) and noted some F-16 and service revenues were pulled into FY2025, so FY2026 organic growth is expected to be more modest.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 30.8%

ISSC stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $253.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 189,375 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,031,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 126,729 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 96,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 164,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 83,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISSC. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Solutions and Support presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.