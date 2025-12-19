Anthony Marone, Jr. Sells 1,012 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Marone, Jr. sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $20,553.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,405. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.0%

BXMT opened at $20.11 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.53%.The business had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

