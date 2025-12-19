Luke Evnin Sells 14,548 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 14,548 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $15,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,851,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,537. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Luke Evnin sold 9,983 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $11,380.62.

On Monday, December 15th, Luke Evnin sold 23,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $25,294.80.

On Friday, December 12th, Luke Evnin sold 17,858 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $19,286.64.

On Thursday, December 11th, Luke Evnin sold 28,009 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $29,969.63.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Luke Evnin sold 37,104 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $39,330.24.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Luke Evnin sold 44,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $45,015.70.

On Monday, December 8th, Luke Evnin sold 34,041 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $33,700.59.

On Friday, December 5th, Luke Evnin sold 16,568 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $16,070.96.

On Thursday, December 4th, Luke Evnin sold 53,416 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $51,813.52.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 36,726 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $31,951.62.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOWL opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 109,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HOWL. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

