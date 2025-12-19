JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Posts Earnings Results

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.15 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Japanese had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 98.31%.

JPMorgan Japanese Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Japanese stock opened at GBX 704.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Japanese has a 12-month low of GBX 475.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 750. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 719.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 678.39.

Get JPMorgan Japanese alerts:

About JPMorgan Japanese

(Get Free Report)

Be at the heart of Japan’s new growthTap into Japan’s economic transformation and potential for long-term capital growth as a dynamic new generation of companies emerges

Why invest in this Trust?

Expertise – One of the largest and oldest closed-end funds to focus on Japanese equities. Managed by a Tokyo-based team of 25 Japan investment professionals, providing the vital local insights needed to uncover value in an under-researched market.

Portfolio: Invests in innovative Japanese companies from across the market cap spectrum that are leading the world in high-growth industries, including robotics, e-commerce, fintech and computer gaming.

Seeks out high quality companies with strong franchises, balance sheets and cash-flow generation, while fully integrating environmental, social and governance factors into stock selection.

Results- Provides access to a portfolio that is focused only on those high quality Japanese companies that we believe offer the most attractive opportunities for sustainable long-term capital growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.