Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $11,840.50 in Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 995 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $11,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,848.20. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 2,148 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $26,592.24.

On Monday, November 24th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $49,200.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of CGEM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.10. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, New Street Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 167,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 124,884 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 85,290 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

