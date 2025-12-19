BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $348.82 Thousand

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market cap of $469.47 thousand and approximately $348.82 thousand worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCardCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @bccoinofficial. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s).



