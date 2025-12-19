Ergo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $325.77 Thousand (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $40.14 million and $325.77 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88,290.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.85 or 0.00674875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.23 or 0.00499754 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.52 or 0.00481954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00086271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00013716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,579,062 coins and its circulating supply is 82,580,493 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.