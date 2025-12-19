MARBLEX Tops One Day Volume of $336.74 Thousand (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $17.37 million and $336.74 thousand worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,007.39 or 0.99679791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,308,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,926,627 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is www.marblex.io/en.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,308,302 with 263,926,626.92107653 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.06503656 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $348,841.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.