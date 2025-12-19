Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Sold by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,407 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $151,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

DFCF stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $43.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

