Sheets Smith Investment Management Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Sheets Smith Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In related news, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 43,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $13,300,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,013,493.75. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $1,252,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,072.50. The trade was a 28.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $320.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.01. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $342.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

