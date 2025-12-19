NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) Director Sells $36,537.21 in Stock

NextNRG Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Ronald Arbour sold 27,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $36,537.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 117,959 shares in the company, valued at $154,526.29. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 5th, Daniel Ronald Arbour sold 23,859 shares of NextNRG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $29,823.75.

On Monday, December 1st, Daniel Ronald Arbour sold 42,109 shares of NextNRG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $55,162.79.

NextNRG Trading Down 8.6%

NXXT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. NextNRG Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $172.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.54.

NextNRG ( NASDAQ:NXXT ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.93 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextNRG by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 595,448 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextNRG in the third quarter valued at $917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextNRG by 2,274.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 301,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextNRG during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextNRG during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextNRG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NextNRG in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextNRG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NextNRG to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextNRG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

(Get Free Report)

NextNRG, Inc engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

