iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB Holdings Boosted by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 11.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $44,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $6,749,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1699 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

