Prosperity Planning Inc. Increases Holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $AVLC

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. BLVD Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $313,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVLC opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $817.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

