Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 626,230 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average volume of 462,681 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,863 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 175,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $88.22 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.3424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

