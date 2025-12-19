Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU is North Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

North Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of North Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. North Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

DFAU stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

