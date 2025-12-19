Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,865 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Keystone Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 214,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 83,805 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 794,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 330,067 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,800,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,970,000 after purchasing an additional 269,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,504,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

