Oak Thistle LLC Sells 4,523 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $161.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $185.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.28.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

