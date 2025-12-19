Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA Shares Purchased by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares during the quarter. Simplify MBS ETF comprises about 1.5% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTBA. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000.

NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.62 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

