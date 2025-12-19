Steem Price Reaches $0.0630 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Steem has a market capitalization of $32.89 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00003836 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88,290.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.85 or 0.00674875 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.23 or 0.00499754 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.52 or 0.00481954 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00008360 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00086271 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00013716 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 534,945,027 coins and its circulating supply is 522,267,379 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
