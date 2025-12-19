Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 17,331 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 534.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 117.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 107.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $53.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE:BIPC opened at $45.48 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

