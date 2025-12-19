Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 14,800 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,390 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,352 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 10,554 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $444,112.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 450,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,356.80. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 939,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,432,298.58. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,697,171 shares of company stock valued at $149,644,782. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rocket Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Rocket Lab stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.68 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. Rocket Lab’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Lab

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.