Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company had revenue of $144.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.
Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 8.5%
Shares of EPAC stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.00. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $47.47.
In other Enerpac Tool Group news, CEO Paul Sternlieb sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 328,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,048. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on Enerpac Tool Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
