Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.560-2.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion.

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.95.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $85,626.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,828.06. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $650,419.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,184.06. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,610. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

