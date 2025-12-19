Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 27.5% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) fell 27.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 753,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 118,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$8.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.26.
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
