Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Real Matters had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.31%.The business had revenue of C$62.01 million during the quarter.

Real Matters Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of REAL opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.31. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Real Matters from C$5.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.57.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc is a Canadian network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. The company’s platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents. Its operating segment includes U.S.

