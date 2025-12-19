Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $157.69 on Friday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nucor’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $176.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,436.08. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 77.2% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.