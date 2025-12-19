Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 27.5% – Here’s Why

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 27.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 753,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 534% from the average daily volume of 118,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

