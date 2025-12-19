Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $502,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 126.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 75,068 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the airline’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729,689 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after acquiring an additional 609,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.