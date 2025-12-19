Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1363 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 30.3% increase from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NCPB opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $25.74.
About Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF
