Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1363 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is a 30.3% increase from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NCPB opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $25.74.

Get Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

About Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.