Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.32.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

