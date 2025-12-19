Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 33,313 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,313 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $33,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 178,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 606,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

