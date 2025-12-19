SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MYCG opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $27.31.
About SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF
