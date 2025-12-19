Riversedge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF makes up about 1.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 16,175.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 97.3% in the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BTC opened at $37.45 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

