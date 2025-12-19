AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.55 on December 19th

AltShares Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.5514 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 480.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVNT opened at $11.49 on Friday. AltShares Event-Driven ETF has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.35.

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

