AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.55 on December 19th

AltShares Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.5514 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 480.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th.
AltShares Event-Driven ETF Stock Down 4.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:EVNT opened at $11.49 on Friday. AltShares Event-Driven ETF has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.35.
AltShares Event-Driven ETF Company Profile
