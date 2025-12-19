iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stake Trimmed by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $88.30 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

