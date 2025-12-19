Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Stock Holdings Lifted by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $71,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,939,000 after buying an additional 227,460 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,951,000 after acquiring an additional 213,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,820,000 after acquiring an additional 193,655 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,557,000 after acquiring an additional 173,152 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 267,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after acquiring an additional 142,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $312.24 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $318.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.55. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

