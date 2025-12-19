Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on February 20th

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $8.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.1%

WSM opened at $189.60 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.