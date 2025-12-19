Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apyx Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

Shares of APYX stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 151.01% and a negative net margin of 30.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,474,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,175 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 986,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,767 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

